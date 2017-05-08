Monday, 08 May 2017

TWO schoolboys were hailed as heroes this week after they helped rescue their father from under a fallen tree. Their quick-thinking actions should ensure that Henley company director Edward Stow will be able to walk again. The 53-year-old became trapped when the huge tree he was felling collapsed on top of his left leg on Sunday evening. It narrowly missed his 11-year-old son, Alec, who raced from the isolated field to raise the alarm, while
15-year-old Gareth rushed to his father’s side and began to cut up the tree.

An Oxford graduate from Henley was killed in a car crash on Sunday evening. Simone Redmond, of New Street, died instantly when his Peugeot was involved in a head-on collision in Marlow Road. A family from Vicarage Road, Henley, were in the other vehicle and were taken to Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Pub landlady Maggie Saunders is still pulling pints at the age of 85 — and winning awards too. She has been serving customers at Checkendon’s Black Horse since 1941 and her experience has helped the establishment to be named the South-East’s pub of the year.

