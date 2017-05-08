HUNDREDS of people in Henley may have been denied a vote in this week’s district and town council elections following a postal voting system branded “absolutely dreadful”. It is feared that some 400 people who applied for postal votes from South Oxfordshire District Council may not have received them, while some people received two. David Buckle, the returning officer and chief executive of the district council, said anyone who had not received a voting slip could pick one up at the council’s office in Crowmarsh.

Nettlebed garage proprietor Chris Millett said this week that he was “devastated” by a fire that destroyed 12 cars, including a classic Lea Francis saloon, at Henley Autos in the early hours of Sunday. Mr Millett was called to his garage on the A4130 in Nettlebed at 5.55am after a passing driver had raised the alarm. Police believe it is a case of arson.

Primary school teachers and parents say a busy Henley road is unsafe for children to use for walking to school and are demanding that Oxfordshire County Council installs pedestrian crossings. Staff, pupils, parents and governors from Sacred Heart Primary School marched up and down Greys Road chanting and waving placards on Tuesday.