PHOTOGRAPHY student Lucy McLaughlin has pleaded with thieves to return vital exam work. The Henley College student had hundreds of pounds of camera equipment, plus years of work, stolen from the boot of her car. The 17-year-old had been due to take her A-level next week but without hundreds of negatives collected over five years it has put her chances in jeopardy.

Police reinforcements were needed to quell rowdy birthday celebrations in Henley on Sunday evening. Trouble flared after a group of 35 revellers converged on a pub in the town. Seventeen police officers were called to the scene and Sgt Dave Smith said the party goers were “a little bit too rowdy”.

An attack on the state of Henley’s roads has been launched by the Mayor. Ken Arlett condemned Oxfordshire County Council for failing to get to grips with the town’s roads and called for immediate action. “It is nothing short of a disgrace,” he told Tuesday’s meeting of the town council’s plans committee. “Why is it that our roads, car parks and footpaths have to get so bad before something is done?”