TWO boys, aged 14 and 15, were given the benefit of the doubt by Henley Juvenile Court on Wednesday. They had admitted breaking and entering the hut of the Bowmen of Henley at Dry Leas and stealing seven bows, 45 arrows and a quiver valued at £50. The boys had hidden the bows and arrows at The Mount and later practised firing the arrows at trees in the Pack and Prime Lane area. They were both ordered to pay £2 10s compensation as well as 15s court costs.

There has been much activity at Henley Baptist Church in recent weeks which reached its peak on Sunday when a new buildings appeal was officially launched at the evening service. New buildings are to be erected at the rear of the church comprising three classrooms, two of which can be turned into a small hall, and modern toilets. The total cost of the new facilities will be about £2,500.

Rover scout Roger Hoskins, of the 1st Henley group, who lives in Gainsborough Hill, was one of 600 Queen’s scouts from all over the country who attended a presentation in Essex at the weekend. The royal certificates were presented by Chief Scout of the Commonwealth, Sir Charles Maclean.