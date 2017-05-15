Turning back the pages

IT will be a family affair on Henley Town Council after the election of a husband and wife and a father and daughter. Former mayor Chris Pye will be joined by his 18-year-old daughter Laura while Jeni Wood joins husband Barry, the outgoing mayor, following last Thursday’s local elections. All four represent Henley Residents’ Group.

Pub landlord Steve Hunt has spoken of a moment of terror when he faced a masked raider holding a pistol a few inches away from his forehead. “I just kept saying, ‘don’t do anything stupid, mate, okay’ over and over again,” said Mr Hunt. The drama began in the early hours of Tuesday when Mr Hunt settled down after a busy bank holiday weekend to watch the television in his lounge above the pub, the Flowing Spring in Playhatch. He said: “There was loads of shouting and my dogs were barking madly in the pub below. When I got to the bottom of my staircase, I was met by a masked man with a gun.”

Henley’s oldest hotel has been sold. Brothers Mandip and Sam Gill paid several million pounds for the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street and now plan a £2 million refurbishment. Mandip Gill said: “We want to turn it from a three-star to four, while maintaining its classic British look and feel.”