POSTMAN Terry Buckett has been elected Mayor of Henley for the second time in just over 10 years. A member of the Henley Residents’ Group, he was elected unanimously at the annual meeting of Henley Town Council on Monday. Councillor Buckett, who succeeds Councillor Barry Wood, was proposed by Councillor Allan Follett, who said: “He consistently polls the highest votes in elections and is usually the only councillor with more than 1,000 votes.”

The Phyllis Court Club council has resigned following complaints by members over the handling of refurbishment work. The council, made up of club members, stepped down at Sunday’s annual meeting after claims by members that they had not been consulted enough on plans to overhaul the bar and create a new cocktail lounge.

Food and drink lovers braved the miserable weather and flocked to the second Henley Food Festival at the weekend. Visitors queued up to sample the glittering array of food and drink being prepared live inside the food hall in Market Place. Food ranged from mussels to muntjac and beer to brownies. Visitors were able to mingle with Michelin-starred chefs and TV personalities.