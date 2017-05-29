ALFRED WILD, a Henley schoolboy, is credited with a very praiseworthy gardening achievement. The 12-year-old dug and planted a 10-pole allotment on St Mark’s Estate entirely by his own labour. He parted with his favourite dog in order to raise the allotment rent, his desire being to assist his mother during his father’s absence on military service.

At the sanatorium in Rotherfield Peppard considerable efforts are being made by the Berks and Bucks joint sanatorium authorities to counter the U-boat menace. Much extra land has been laid out for the cultivation of vegetables, the children of the open-air school alone having trenched several poles of ground and planted it with potatoes. It speaks well for their care and treatment that they have been able to work so energetically.

It is with very real regret that we record the fact that Maj Valentine Fleming, Member of Parliament for South Oxon, was killed in action in France on Sunday last, having served at the front with the Yeomanry for more than two-and-a-half years. His loss is a terrible blow to South Oxfordshire for he was extremely popular over the whole of his constituency, while his regiment has lost a most efficient and gallant officer.