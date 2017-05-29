ON Monday, Councillor C F Weaver was elected Mayor of Henley for the second time in seven years at the annual meeting of the town council, which was attended by all members of the council and a large number of the general public. For the first time since its presentation, the Mayoress’s chain of office was handed over at the meeting, Mrs Hobbs, wife of the outgoing Mayor, investing Mrs Weaver with it.

Dame Sybil Thorndike spoke at a crowded coffee party held in aid of Oxfam in Henley town hall on Thursday last week organised by Lady Rathcreedan and other members of the Henley and District Oxfam Committee. Many people present brought gifts which will be sold at the Oxfam gift shop in Oxford. The regional organiser, Gordon McMillan, instructed anybody who wanted to give a gift to do so at Hammants in Bell Street before tomorrow.

Marlow Road was blocked from 7.30am to 9.45am on Thursday last week when an articulated lorry jacknifed half a mile from the Medmenham crossroads near Danesfield Hill. The lorry, driven by Francis Cochrane, from Yeovil, and carrying steel doors, blocked the road. Traffic from Henley was diverted as it left the town.