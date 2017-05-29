Turning back the pages

A GIRL suffered minor injuries after overhanging branches ripped through the roof of a bus in a near-miss crash. She was a passenger on the Arriva bus travelling from Dunsden towards Binfield Heath on Tuesday when it swerved to avoid an oncoming car. Five windows on the top deck were shattered and the roof badly damaged as the vehicle struck trees. Arriva has launched an investigation and for the time being has stopped using double-decker buses on the route between Henley and Reading.

The consortium that planned to turn Park Place in Remenham into a country club for the mega-rich has finally given up and sold the estate for a figure believed to be more than £40 million. Property entrepreneur Robin Paterson, who led the consortium, described the sale as a “tragedy for the people of Henley”.

Three-quarters of all Henley residents believe the town’s new traffic scheme does not work, according to the results of a questionnaire published in the Henley Standard earlier this year. Of those, half feel “very strongly” about the failing scheme, although nearly all of the 145 respondents said they didn’t think twice about taking their car to the shop in the town.