THE Rt Hon Thomas Wiles MP, of Rotherfield Greys, who is a leading supporter of Liberalism in South Oxfordshire, has been appointed a member of the committee appointed by Lord Devonport to undertake the purchase and control of oats and to take over the duties and responsibilities of the existing Allies’ forage committee.

The fact that the Whitsuntide bank holiday was not abandoned, as it was last year, was very much appreciated. The weather being ideal, an enjoyable day outdoors was spent by thousands who benefited much by the short break from the strain of business under present-day conditions. “’Tater hoeing” occupied the time of many amateur gardeners but the river, naturally, was the greatest attraction.

Sir Miles Talbot Stapleton, ninth Baronet, of Greys Court, was 24 last Saturday. He succeeded his uncle in the title when only six years of age and married in 1913 Miss Doris Ludford.