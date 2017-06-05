Monday, 05 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

THE Rt Hon Thomas Wiles MP, of Rotherfield Greys, who is a leading supporter of Liberalism in South Oxfordshire, has been appointed a member of the committee appointed by Lord Devonport to undertake the purchase and control of oats and to take over the duties and responsibilities of the existing Allies’ forage committee.

The fact that the Whitsuntide bank holiday was not abandoned, as it was last year, was very much appreciated. The weather being ideal, an enjoyable day outdoors was spent by thousands who benefited much by the short break from the strain of business under present-day conditions. “’Tater hoeing” occupied the time of many amateur gardeners but the river, naturally, was the greatest attraction.

Sir Miles Talbot Stapleton, ninth Baronet, of Greys Court, was 24 last Saturday. He succeeded his uncle in the title when only six years of age and married in 1913 Miss Doris Ludford.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33