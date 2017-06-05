HENLEY’S “haunted” house in Gainsborough Road is to be investigated by a crew of rover scouts from London, if they can obtain the necessary permission to carry out detailed enquiries and scientific recordings with at an overnight stay. The 49th Greenwich rover crew learned about the “Gainsborough ghost” from a Henley Standard cutting sent to them by an anonymous correspondent.

From the local point of view, this year’s Henley Royal Regatta will bear a strange look for those who do not go there to see the rowing. For the first time in living memory there will not be the traditional fair on the regatta-owned land on the Berkshire side of the river. But plans are going ahead for the fireworks display which has been a feature of the final Saturday night for many years. The land on which the fair was formerly housed is being used by the regatta authorities to provide more accommodation for the public who wish to see the rowing.

So successful was the donkey derby held at Henley Rugby Club on bank holiday Monday that it has been decided to hold a similar event next year. The mid-afternoon sunshine brought around 2,000 people to Dry Leas for the “race meeting”.