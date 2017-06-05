A MAN and his four-year-old son were badly burnt after an explosion on board their motor cruiser on Saturday. Boat owner David Tye, 40, and son Luke were taken to the burns unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury. Luke has now returned home while his father, who was given skin grafts after suffering 35 per cent burns, is said to be “comfortable” .The 27ft Merchant Venturer had just refuelled at Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave when the explosion sent smoke and flames pouring out. Six adults and six children on board flung themselves into the Thames to escape the blast.

Calls for security to be stepped up at a tourist spot in Henley have been made after a mother was victim of a terrifying ordeal at the hands of a gang of youths. The woman was in Mill Meadows picking up her children when a group of more than 20 teenagers surrounded her and made verbal threats.

Henley will have planning guidance soon, promised South Oxfordshire District Council’s chief executive week. Bob Watson told the town council on Wednesday that a plan outlining future growth and planning policy exclusive to Henley would be finished by the end of the year.