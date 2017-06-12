Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
A WOMAN has returned to tap dancing — at the age ... [more]
Monday, 12 June 2017
A REQUEST by Harpsden Parish Council for a footway between Harpsden Court Farm and the hall has been turned down by the highways authority because of shortage of funds for minor works. This was reported at a council meeting on Monday evening, when it was agreed to make a new request at a later date.
Henley’s traffic conditions and the earmarking of £200,000 in the principal road programme prepared by the Ministry of Transport for an inner relief road were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council. Some members were insistent that a Henley by-pass should come before an inner relief road.
Lord Remnant died on Sunday at his home, Bear Place, Kiln Green, Twyford, at the age of 72. The elder son of the first Baron Remnant, he was educated at Eton and Magdalen College, Oxford, and served in both world wars. He succeeded his father in 1933 and was married in 1924 to Norah Susan, the daughter of Lt Col A J Wogan Browne, with whom he had a son and a daughter. The son, the Hon James Wogan Remnant, succeeds to the title.
