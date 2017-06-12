Monday, 12 June 2017

A TEENAGE girl rescued a baby from a boat explosion in Wargrave. Louise Poll, 16, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, was aboard the Tye family’s motor cruiser when it burst into flames shortly after refuelling at Val Wyatt Marine in Wargrave. Louise calmly slipped into the water, holding 15-month-old Phoebe Tye above her and swam to the river bank.

An off-duty Henley policeman was attacked with an iron bar when he went to help a man. Pc Andrew Thomson, 39, was concerned about the man walking in the middle of the busy A423 Henley to Wallingford road so he went to his aid only to be assaulted. The martial arts exponent escaped serious injury by blocking the blows with his arm.

Police are warning landowners and farmers in the Hambleden Valley to be on the alert for thousands of New Age travellers descending on the area for a festival next weekend. Officers are concerned following a report in a Sunday newspaper.

