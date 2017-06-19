A MEMORIAL service for the late Major Valentine Fleming, who was killed in action in France on May 20, was held at Henley Parish Church on Tuesday afternoon when a large gathering assembled to pay their tribute of affection and respect to the memory of the late Member for South Oxfordshire and the gallant soldier who had laid down his life for his country. Flags were flown at half-mast over the town hall, the Church Tower and the Salisbury Club, and many of the shops in the town were closed.

Tuesday last was the first occasion for some time past on which a full peal has been rung on the bells at Henley Parish Church. The reason for this is not far to seek. Of the 10 regular Henley bellringers before the war only four now remain, the others have gone into H M Forces, and it was only through the kind assistance of visitors from Watlington, Shiplake and Wargrave, that the muffled peal of eight bells was able to be rung last Tuesday.

The Food Controller has sent to the local food control committee a statement that in the view of the necessity of conserving the supply of food, particularly breadstuffs, he considers all entertainments such as parish teas should be discontinued.