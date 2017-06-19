Monday, 19 June 2017

Turning back the pages

CONTAMINATED water supplies have poisoned several villagers in Wargrave. Residents suffered sickness and diarrhoea after polluted water was pumped into their homes. And they were still without water yesterday (Thursday) while water officials carried out tests following last week’s incident. Thames Water has accepted the water was contaminated but deny responsibility.

Furious Shiplake residents have called on the parish council to back them in their fight to stop Mr Urs Schwarzenbach creating a polo centre. They claim they have been misled by the millionaire Swiss businessman and refuse to see fresh plans as any watering down of the original scheme. Last week, Mr Schwarzenbach submitted a new application for Lower Bolney farm which he claimed had taken into account the objections of the residents and parish and district councils.

Rod Eyot islanders who park their cars at Mill Meadows in Henley will have to pay parking charges. The islanders, who up until now have used the council-owned car park free of charge, will be brought into line with other residents who park on town land. Mayor Janine Voss said it was unfair to charge some people who used town car parks and not others.

