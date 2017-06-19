A 41-year-old housewife, Mrs Thelma Hellmuth, of Simmons Road, Henley, has become a qualified RAC driving instructor, having passed the club’s instructors’ examination. The examination, which involves stiff written and practical tests, was set up by the RAC in 1935 — the year driving tests became compulsory. It remains the toughest test of its kind.

Henley Royal Regatta, which this year opens a week earlier than usual, on Wednesday June 28, has attracted an entry of 198 — 26 from overseas and 172 from home clubs. This is five fewer than last year, when there were 30 entries from overseas and 173 from home clubs. In three of the events the entries exceed the number permitted to take part in the regatta proper, and qualifying heats will have to be held in the Ladies’ Plate, Thames Cup and Visitors’ Cup, unless there are an unprecedented number of scratchings.

Mr C T Luker, chairman, expressed a welcome to the Mayor, Councillor C F Weaver, when for the first time since his election in May he took his seat at Henley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. The Mayor was no stranger to the work of the bench as he has sat as a JP when Mayor on a previous occasion.