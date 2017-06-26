A RECORD number of entries has been made to this year’s Henley Royal Regatta, which takes place from July 1 to 5. Despite the absence of the British Olympic crews, who will compete in Barcelona just three weeks after Henley, the total entry number of 505 exceeds by 25 the previous record set in 1989. The home entry of 416 crews is itself larger than the total entry last year, which was 400, and there are more overseas competitors than in any year except 1989, which marked the regatta’s 150th anniversary.

Henley cub scouts have appealed for a new leader of their Monday group. Outgoing Akela Debbie Gilmour leaves next month and so far no one has stepped forward to take her place. If the boys are left without a leader, it could mean the end of the pack, which has been going since 1916.

Villagers’ hopes of a last-minute reprieve for Nuffield Primary School have been dashed by Education Minister John Patten. He backed Oxfordshire County Council’s recommendation that the tiny 100-year-old school, which has only four pupils, should close in July. His decision was reported at Tuesday’s meeting of the county education committee.