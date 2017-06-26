Turning back the pages

THE weather was at its most auspicious for the official opening of the Henley Festival in Market Place on Sunday but the number of members of the general public attending must have been a disappointment to the organisers as the officially invited guests standing around the town hall steps seemed to outnumber those who had come to watch the proceedings.

Despite rather dull weather on Saturday, Harpsden fete was a great success and raised just over £330 for the welfare funds of the British Legion Women’s Section. The event was officially opened by television personalities Frances Bennett and Ronald Allen, from the BBC series Compact. There were many entries for the fancy dress parade, which was judged by the actress.

Henley Royal Regatta will open on Wednesday with one more entry than originally announced, that of Kent School for the Princess Elizabeth Cup. The committee of management will be staging a programme of qualifying races tomorrow morning as the entries for the Ladies’ Plate, Thames Cup and Visitors’ Cup are in excess of those permitted to take part in the regatta proper.