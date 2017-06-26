THE Henley swimming baths have been put into a usable condition, much to the appreciation of the young men and boys of the town during the hot weather of the past few weeks. Mr H J Hooper has been appointed custodian and he is at the baths from early morning until dark, exercising careful supervision. He has made arrangements for selling books of tickets and is also prepared to provide swimming lessons.

A pleasant little function took place at the British Schools on Tuesday, when in the presence of the assembled scholars, Mr A R Lloyd, honorary correspondent to the schools, presented Edmund E Barlow with a silver watch awarded by the Oxfordshire Education Committee in recognition of his years of perfect school attendance.

The annual School Eight-oared Races, which have been rowed since the war brought Henley Royal Regatta to a standstill, will take place on Wednesday afternoon. As far as is known, the Eton first eight and Beaumont College in Windsor will compete. It is doubtful that Radley will row this year, which would be a great pity. We hope to see a good muster of rowing enthusiasts present.