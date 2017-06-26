POLICE were worried about plans to divert traffic in Henley during royal regatta week as long ago as 2005 but Oxfordshire County Council has still gone ahead with its plans. The council says the diversion has the backing of the police. But the police have denied saying that the alternative route is suitable and insist that closing Thames Side and diverting traffic through Market Place would compromise road safety.

The Hambleden Estate is being sold for a sum believed to be around £38million to Swiss financier Urs Schwarzenbach. The price-tag is more than twice the asking price in 2003 when the estate was last put on the market. Lisa Hughes, of the Hambleden Estate office, confirmed a private sale had been agreed and said letters had gone out to tenants and “all interested parties”.

A charity has criticised Henley Town Council, claiming it does not want to help disabled people. Power International, a charity that provides limb replacement for the disabled in poorer countries, said it was “horrified” when the council rejected its application for free hire of the town hall for its Christmas fair because it was not a local charity.