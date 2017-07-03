AN amusing incident took place when Sir Robert Hermon-Hodge appeared at the table in the House of Commons on Monday to take the oath and his seat for the Henley division of Oxfordshire. He had not brought with him the returning officer’s certificate, so instead of taking the oath and signing the roll, he simply shook hands with the clerk and the speaker before disappearing behind the speaker’s chair. He failed, therefore, to take his seat.

Henry Hare, the new president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, studied for his profession at the Ecole de Beaux-Arts in Paris under the distinguished French architect M Ginain. Among his principal works are Westminster College, Cambridge, University College of North Wales, Bangor, town halls at Crewe and Henley and other public buildings.

Lance-Sgt F Ivermee, of Greys Hill, Henley, who is serving with the Wilts Regiment in France, has been promoted to platoon sergeant.