SENIOR officials of Henley Royal Regatta and the Environment Agency held an urgent meeting on Wednesday as the highest June rainfall on record threatened to put the Thames on red alert. The river level continues to rise and the current is increasing in strength. With the Met Office predicting more heavy downpours over the weekend and throughout next week, there are growing concerns about safety on the river.

Mud could prove to be the biggest threat to this year’s Henley Royal Regatta, which begins on Wednesday, with more heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted for next week. But it is not only the weather that could threaten the smooth running of this year’s event. Will the controversial new traffic system and diversion plans work or will there be traffic chaos? These are the big questions on most people’s lips.

Henley is set to become the most significant town in the country following this week’s launch of Britain’s first outdoor dance festival. The Henley Ballet and Modern Dance Festival, which is held on the Hambleden Estate, will take place alongside the arts festival, food festival and literary festival, cementing the town’s international reputation.