Monday, 10 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

ON Wednesday, a waterman in the course of his duties discovered the body of a male infant child floating in the river near the gasometers belonging to Reading Gasworks and just inside the Henley division boundary. The body was in a very advanced state of decomposition and, so far as can be ascertained up to the present, there is no clue as to the age of the child or as to how or where it got into the river.    

From Punch’s Essence of Parliament: “The House will be delighted to welcome back to its fold Sir Robert Hermon-Hodge, whose flowing moustache, once described as ‘the best definition of infinity’, has been its pride and joy for more than 30 years.”

Corporal H Bailey, late of King’s Royal Rifles, of Park Road, Henley, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. He is now engaged in guarding German prisoners.

More News:

A MAN from Wargrave flew to New Zealand to watch ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33