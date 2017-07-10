A MAN sweeping up in the stewards’ enclosure at Henley Royal Regatta on Saturday afternoon particularly caught the attention of Errol Facy, one of the joint owners of Facy of Henley, for he was wearing a fancy waistcoat of exclusive design supplied to the shop and a cummerbund and tie similar to those stocked at the shop. When the goods were checked the three articles were found to be missing and, as no member of the staff had sold them, the police were informed.

The bridge at Henley has no visible defects, it was stated at Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council in reply to a question put by Councillor E M Hall. Cllr Hall said he had spent some time in the vicinity of the bridge to observe the tremendous loads it carried. “It seemed that at times it uttered groans and cries of distress to which I could not be deaf,” he said.

Despite the absence of the traditional fair at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta, quite a large number of people stayed on after the racing had finished to watch the splendid fireworks display which took place at the Marlow Road fields. There was a large crowd lining the bank of the river and the traffic became somewhat congested for a short time but was kept moving by the police.