Turning back the pages

A SOAKING wet Henley did nothing to dampen the spirits of oarsmen on the first day of the royal regatta but spectators took a little longer to rally under Wednesday’s leaden skies. A colourful patchwork of oversized umbrellas was sometimes all that could be seen as those who had come for the rowing clustered around the banks of the river to cheer on their favourite crew. Henley businesses were doing a brisk trade in wet weather. Sketchley Cleaners reported selling 26 umbrellas.

The Henley College is to unveil plans for a new access road, car park and permanent buildings to replace temporary classrooms. The first stage of the development will be a new road, linking the college’s Rotherfield site with Deanfield Road, to replace the narrow driveway from Paradise Road. The scheme includes parking for about 50 cars, which is expected to relieve congestion in the area.

Lord Camoys, who owns Stonor Park and is a steward and judge at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta, has been created a Lord-in-Waiting to the Queen. This will entail meeting visitors on behalf of the monarch as well as representing Her Majesty at a occasions such as funerals and memorials. Lady Camoys is a lady-in-waiting to the Duchess of Gloucester.