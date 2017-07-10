BORIS JOHNSON could be the next Mayor of London. Only hours after stating that it was “not really a goer” due to “overwhelming logistical difficulties”, the Henley MP said: “I am ruling nothing out. Being London

Mayor would be a fantastic job and anyone who loves London would want to consider the possibility very carefully.”

Police have increased security at Henley Royal Regatta following last week’s bomb attacks in the UK. Thames Valley Police said it had reviewed its plans but a spokesman refused to go into details. The only visible sign of the additional security was officers who were stopping to check a number of vehicles.

Antony Worrall Thompson has told of a night-time phenomenon that neither he nor the Meteorological Office can explain. The celebrity chef was standing outside his home in Harpsden Woods just before midnight on Saturday when he glanced up and was stunned by what he saw. “There was no doubt,” he said. “I saw a trail of six globes in a row followed by another four globes in a diamond shape and then six more globes behind that.”