Turning back the pages

AS dentists in and around Henley ceased taking on new NHS adult patients from Wednesday, one dental surgeon was preparing to leave for Australia. Henley dentist Mr Chris Orloff, a nurse and a receptionist are losing their jobs at a Reading Road practice because of the Government cuts in dental fees. Mr Orloff said it was impossible to find a job in the south of England and he had to look abroad. He will be looking to join a practice in Adelaide shortly after he marries in September.

A row over loss of bed space at the council-run old people’s home, Chilterns End in Henley, has sparked a bid to use public money to save part of the home. A packed public meeting voted overwhelmingly to ask the town council for help to buy the Manor House wing at a cost of half a million pounds and turn it into a private nursing home.

Efforts to relieve flooding at Mill Lane and Marsh Meadows in Henley have met with reserved support from town councillors. A solution put forward by Mr Urs Schwarzenbach would mean the digging of a culvert under Mill Lane. It follows damage to the flood plain caused by works in Harpsden by Mr Schwarzenbach and demands from the National Rivers that steps be made to correct it.