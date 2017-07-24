Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

WE regret top announce that amongst the 800 precious lives which were lost as a result of the explosion on board HMS Vanguard, is a Henley young man named Frederick Albert Jakeway, eldest son on Mr and Mrs Jakeway, of Grange Road. The deceased joined a training shop with 14-and-a-half years of age and, at the age of 18, was drafted into the Navy. By diligence and perseverance he rose to the rank of Petty Officer, which he held at the time of the sad catastrophe. He was 24 years of age last September.

On Wednesday afternoon the members and friends of the Baptist cause in Henley had a picnic in the meadow opposite Friar Park, permission for the use thereof having been kindly given by Sir Frank Crisp, Bart. Tea was served in the tunnel and between those present, engaged in a series of amusements.

We are pleased to be able to announce that Sergeant E J Butler, of Henley Troop, Imperial Yeomanry, a son of Mrs Butler, of the Angel Inn, Remenham, has been presented with the ribbon and Military Medal for the part he took in a raid upon the German trenches.