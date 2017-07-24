ON Saturday afternoon last a very large crowd made their way to the rear of Trinity School to the playing field where the second annual pageant was held in the fine weather that continued over the weekend. The theme chosen this year for the pageant was “The Story of Henley” and this was performed very well by the pupils of the school, re-enacting scenes of Henley’s history from the Stone Age right up until the time when Henley Regatta was first accorded the title of “Royal” in 1851.

The Sir Reginald Hanson Challenge Cup for the best kept lock garden on the Thames has this year been awarded jointly to Mr E C Schofield, Sonning, and Mr A C Baldwin, Bray. The City Challenge Cup for the best run lock on the river for the year has been won by Mr J C Jeffrey (Osney). Mr J J Tame, lock-keeper at Marsh, was placed second to Mr Schofield in the Boulters lock to Caversham Lock section.

Royal Marines 2/Lieutenant Jeremy M D Moger, whose mother lives at The House on the Hill, Nettlebed, was on Monday presented by the Queen on her visit to Nautical College, Pangbourne, to mark its 50th anniversary, with the Queen’s gold medal which is awarded to the best cadet of the year at the college.