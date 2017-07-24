Turning back the pages

HENLEY Festival of music and the arts was almost called off at the last minute due to lack of cash, admitted organisers. But a grant, extra sponsorship and a pay cut for all the artists saved the festival from going under. Ailing ticket sales and weak sponsorship just weeks before the festival meant it seemed destined to be cancelled. “the financial stability of the festival was in doubt,” said committee chairman, Mr Michael Montague.

Staff at BMW dealers Cooper Henley were shocked to learn on Friday that the Station Road garage is to close at the end of the month. Owners Inchcape Motors will be making “quite a few” of the 28 staff redundant but hoped that some would be relocated to its Peugeot and Vauxhall garages at Reading and its Toyota showroom at Camberley. Falling car sales and the recession have been blamed for the closure by Inchcape Motors chief, Mr Leslie Taylor.

Waitrose has won the first round in a battle to knock down the Regal Cinema and build a new supermarket and shops in Henley town centre. After a seven-year fight to stop Waitrose building in Henley, the town council has been advised to raise no objection to the latest plans.