Turning back the pages

SENIOR political figures in Henley have given MP Boris Johnson their full support in his bid to oust Ken Livingstone and become the next Mayor of London. Initially playing down rumours he would stand — before a spectacular about-turn — Mr Johnson’s political hokey-cokey roused a media storm, and amidst mounting Conservative pressure he finally entered the race to be the Tory candidate for next year’s mayoral election just before the noon deadline on Monday.

Dennis Devier will now get sight-saving drugs for free after health bosses performed an amazing U-turn. After five rejected appeals, £10,000 spent on treatment, and months of tireless campaigning, Oxfordshire Primary care Trust announced Lucentis, the drug used to treat age-related advanced macular degeneration, will be available on the NHS from August 1. Mr Devier, 81, is already blind in one eye.

Pedestrians in Henley could become cancer victims due to the failure of the town’s new traffic system, a town councillor claimed this week. Councillor Barry Wood said figures from South Oxfordshire District Council show levels of nitrogen dioxide in the town have soared by 15 per cent since last year.