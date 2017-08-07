HENLEY’S traffic problems were the subject of Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council when two resolutions were passed, one drawing attention to the urgent need for a bypass and the other asking for consideration to be given to the type and weight of vehicles using the bridge. The divisional road engineer and county surveyor promised to give consideration to the points raised.

Sub Lt Ross A Merricks, the only son of Mr and Mrs W Merricks, of Gainsborough Hill, Henley, took part in the passing-out parade held at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, on Monday in the presence of Princess Alexandra. Ross was educated at Trinity School and Henley Grammar School and entered the naval college as a cadet in 1964. He rowed for the college and was captain of boats.

Henley town clerk Guy Caldecott will retire when he reaches the age of 65 in April and will have served the council for about 40 years.