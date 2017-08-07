THROUGH-TRAIN commuter

services between Henley and Paddington are to be re-introduced by British Rail. Modern rolling stock bought by BR now means that the Paddington to Twyford route can be extended to Henley. Peak period trains in the morning and evening are planned within a year, said Dick Fearn, divisional director of Network South East. Commuters from Henley currently have to change at Twyford when they travel to London.

A new door-to-door bus service for the disabled will be launched in Henley next week. The service, which will operate between Henley and Reading, is organised by the Readibus charity and will serve South Oxfordshire villages. It will operate on Mondays and Fridays and will call at Sonning Common, Greys Green, Rotherfield Greys, Shiplake, Binfield Heath, Harpsden, Dunsden Green, Playhatch and Henley.

A farmer has vowed to shoot any dogs caught worrying his flock. Richard Conn, of Bozedown Vineyard, Whitchurch, has begun patrolling his pastures with a shotgun after discovering five severely injured sheep on Friday morning. He says this is the fourth time his flock has been attacked while grazing above his Hardwick Road vineyard.