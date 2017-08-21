Turning back the pages - August 17, 2007

PLANS to turn Perpetual House in Henley into 44 flats have been branded “a monstrosity” by nearby residents. More than 80 people have objected to Linden Homes’ multi-million pound proposal to refurbish and extend the former head office of Invesco Perpetual in Station Road. Neighbours fear the development would destroy their privacy and cause parking chaos.

What started off as a gentle canter along the beach turned into a 10-hour drama on Monday, when a pony and two women were forced to spend a night stranded on an island. Brigitte Chen, from Park Corner, near Nettlebed, and her son Auberi, 14, were on holiday with their family on the Norfolk coast when the incident happened. Auberi said that when he took his pony Budd on to Holkham beach for the first time, a pack of 40 Pony Club riders stormed past, spooking his 17-year-old animal, which unseated his rider and bolted out to sea.

A duck safety campaigner is unhappy at two councillors claiming the credit for signs alerting motorists to the birds’ habit of crossing a busy road. Jackie Williams, who lives near the Emmer Green pond, says she initiated the scheme, not Councillors Mark Ralph and Richard Wilson.