Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - August 14, 1992

PLANS for residents’ parking in Henley are in chaos after it was revealed this week that the county council may ditch the idea. The scheme was due to be introduced by April but the highway authority is now considering pay and display meters as an alternative. Elected representatives, police and transport authorities are being asked for their views in a consultation process over the next fortnight.

Calls have been made for a pedestrian crossing at the junction of King’s Road and Mount View in Henley. Nearby residents, many elderly and disabled, have signed a petition. On Tuesday, the town council’s highways committee supported the idea.

A row has broken out over Waitrose’s plans for a supermarket in Henley after district councillors were barred from discussing the scheme. On Wednesday, members of the southern area planning sub-committee were asked to note a report on the application and told that discussions were ongoing between Waitrose and the planning department. But when members tried to ask questions, they were told by the chairman, Clive Griffiths, that there would be no debate.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33