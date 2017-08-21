Turning back the pages - August 14, 1992

PLANS for residents’ parking in Henley are in chaos after it was revealed this week that the county council may ditch the idea. The scheme was due to be introduced by April but the highway authority is now considering pay and display meters as an alternative. Elected representatives, police and transport authorities are being asked for their views in a consultation process over the next fortnight.

Calls have been made for a pedestrian crossing at the junction of King’s Road and Mount View in Henley. Nearby residents, many elderly and disabled, have signed a petition. On Tuesday, the town council’s highways committee supported the idea.