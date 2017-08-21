ON Thursday HRH Princess Victoria, accompanied by Lady d’Hautpoul, paid a visit to Henley, and during their brief stay they made a number of purchases at Mrs Russell’s bazaar in the market place.

On August 27 Sir Frank and Lady Crisp will have completed 50 years of married life. In commemoration of their golden wedding, the couple will entertain the inmates of the workhouse to tea at Friar Park. Lady Crisp, to whom the pulpit in St Mary’s Church is due, has now presented a silver gilt Charles II chalice as an addition to the communion plate.

George Turton Green, who is a member of Henley Town Council and a borough magistrate, has received an intimation from the clerk to the county council to the effect that the Lord Lieutenant has been pleased to add his name to the list of the Commission of the Peace for the county of Oxford. We heartily congratulate Mr Turton Green upon his appointment and understand that he will attend the next quarter sessions for the county and take the necessary oaths. These will be held at Oxford on October 6.