Turning back the pages

ON Monday HRH Princess Victoria again visited Henley in company with the Marquise d’Hautpoul. Her Royal Highness called at Messrs Stuart Turner, where she was greatly interested in the work being carried on there. Mr Turner personally conducted the Princess round the works and the canteen, the visit lasting about an hour. Her Royal Highness asked many questions and chatted freely with the operators. She also paid a visit to the Red Cross Hospital.

On Thursday afternoon Her Majesty Queen Alexandra, accompanied by the Princess Victoria and Princess George of Greece, paid a surprise visit to the Henley Red Cross Hospital. The royal party inspected both wards and spoke a few kindly words to each of the patients.

Some time ago we recorded the fact that SgtT P Barlow, of the Oxford and Bucks Light Infantry, who was killed in action, had been posthumously awarded the military medal for distinguished conduct. The presentation took place on Thursday last in Reading, when his widow received the medal from Maj Gen C B Western in the presence of a large concourse of spectators. The scene was most touching when Mrs Barlow advanced to receive the reminder of her husband’s bravery, she was loudly cheered.