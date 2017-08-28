Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages

THE pouring rain of last Saturday did not appear to dampen the spirits of the competitors for the centenary Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta as the event event produced some very close, exciting races (more than 160 in all). Sidney Rand once again retained the Rhylva Cup and, after more than 20 years of trying, Wargrave Boating Club finally won the Dongola Grand Challenge Cup.

A Highmoor youth who cashed a cheque for £10 10s at a sweet shop was remanded for three weeks for reports when he appeared at Henley Juvenile Court on Wednesday charged with obtaining money by false pretences, to which he pleaded guilty. The 15-year-old had gone to G A Nuttall’s in Duke Street, Henley, and said he had received a cheque from his uncle. The court heard he had found a cheque book belonging to his mother as it was to be thrown away and the account had been closed.

John Booth, of Harpsden Road, Henley, was seriously injured when his car and a lorry driven by a Derek Russell, of Abrahams Road, Henley, were in collision on Harpsden Road near the entrance to Crowsley Park on Friday morning. Mr Booth, a former secretary of Henley Town FC, was conveyed to Battle Hospital but Mr Russell escaped injury.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33