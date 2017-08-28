Turning back the pages

THE pouring rain of last Saturday did not appear to dampen the spirits of the competitors for the centenary Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta as the event event produced some very close, exciting races (more than 160 in all). Sidney Rand once again retained the Rhylva Cup and, after more than 20 years of trying, Wargrave Boating Club finally won the Dongola Grand Challenge Cup.

A Highmoor youth who cashed a cheque for £10 10s at a sweet shop was remanded for three weeks for reports when he appeared at Henley Juvenile Court on Wednesday charged with obtaining money by false pretences , to which he pleaded guilty. The 15-year-old had gone to G A Nuttall’s in Duke Street, Henley, and said he had received a cheque from his uncle. The court heard he had found a cheque book belonging to his mother as it was to be thrown away and the account had been closed.