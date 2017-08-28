Turning back the pages

LATE-NIGHT shopping, a trade fair and a place on England’s heritage trail are among ideas to market Henley as a tourist centre . The campaign to put Henley on the map follows talks between Mayor Janine Voss and the town’s chamber of trade. A packed meeting of traders — worried by plummeting tourist numbers and dwindling local trade — heard that a professionally marketed town like Guildford could be used as a model.

Plans to revamp The Henley College with more car parking, new buildings and an improved access road have been unveiled. The work is due to start this year and will begin with the road linking the college’s Rotherfield site with Deanfield Road. Oxfordshire County Council is planning more car parking for students and staff and a new sports hall, tennis courts and permanent buildings.

Two rare and valuable parrots stolen from London Zoo were dumped and left for dead in a phone box near Henley. The birds were discovered in a dustbin in the Assendon kiosk by a BT engineer early on Wednesday morning. He alerted vet John Morrish who found one bird dead and rushed the other, barely alive, to Well Place Zoo at Ipsden. Police say the hyacinth macaws, notable for their bright plumage, were worth £25,000.