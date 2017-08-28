Turning back the pages

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to
Monday, 28 August 2017
LATE-NIGHT shopping, a trade fair and a place on England’s heritage trail are among ideas to market Henley as a tourist
Plans to revamp The Henley College with more car parking, new buildings and an improved access road have been unveiled. The work is due to start this year and will begin with the road linking the college’s Rotherfield site with Deanfield Road. Oxfordshire County Council is planning more car parking for students and staff and a new sports hall, tennis courts and permanent buildings.
Two rare and valuable parrots stolen from London Zoo were dumped and left for dead in a phone box near Henley. The birds were discovered in a dustbin in the Assendon kiosk by a BT engineer early on Wednesday morning. He alerted vet John Morrish who found one bird dead and rushed the other, barely alive, to Well Place Zoo at Ipsden. Police say the hyacinth macaws, notable for their bright plumage, were worth £25,000.
28 August 2017
