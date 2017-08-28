Turning back the pages

HENLEY’S controversial traffic scheme must go. That’s the overwhelming verdict of residents in a Henley Standard survey. On the last day of the poll, 643 votes had been cast, including 253 online, with 85 per cent voting against the scheme. Town councillor Barry Wood said Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, would be “crazy” to disregard the figures.

A former lorry driver from Henley, who had his car stolen and was then charged more than £100 by police to have it recovered, says he feels “absolutely gutted”. Lewis Robinson, 50, was woken by police at his home in Crisp Road at 3am on Thursday last week and told his E-reg Vauxhall Nova had been stolen. Police told Mr Robinson it had been recovered but that he had to pay £105 to get it back.

This year’s Henley Show will be without some of its regular stars following the outbreak of foot and mouth disease this summer. But it is still packed full of interesting things to see and do. Due to the restrictions on the movement of livestock, the sheep show will not take place as planned but the dog show and poultry shows will go ahead as normal.