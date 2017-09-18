Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

PRIVATE W G Smith, son of Mr and Mrs Smith, of 76 Reading Road, has been promoted to Lance-Corporal as a musketry instructor of the 93rd Training Battalion Reserve. In congratulating him upon his promotion, it is but right to also commend the Henley Lads’ Brigade, with whom Pte Smith learnt his drill. Before enlisting, he was a member of the staff at the Henley Standard. Meanwhile, Corporal C E Cooke, a native of Fawley, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in the Royal Flying Corps. He is serving with the forces in France.

The annual flower service was held at St Mary’s Church on Sunday afternoon and was largely attended. The Rector Rev C S Saunders conducted and after the singing of the hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful, he gave an interesting talk to the children on flowers. In the course of his remarks he said that they were thinking of God the giver.

The pulpit at St Mary’s Church will be occupied on Sunday by the Rev Walter Wilson, British chaplain at Yokohama, who will plead the cause of the Missions to Seaman, to which worthy object the offertories will be devoted.