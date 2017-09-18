Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

FAVOURED with an ideal September day and offering a wide-ranging programme designed to provide something of interest for almost all tastes, the Henley Agricultural Association’s annual show at Marlow Road Field on Saturday drew a record gate and receipts. This show marked another step towards the transformation of it from a purely agricultural event into something appealing to a wider spectatorate . In addition to the traditional classes, the programme included events for donkeys, a driving class and clay pigeon shooting.

A 999 call to the effect that the timber yard of Messrs Ltd at Reading Road, Henley, was on fire resulted in two fire engines with full crews going there at about 10.45pm on Sunday. The police were also alerted but no fire was discovered and subsequent investigation revealed that the call was a hoax.