Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

FAVOURED with an ideal September day and offering a wide-ranging programme designed to provide something of interest for almost all tastes, the Henley Agricultural Association’s annual show at Marlow Road Field on Saturday drew a record gate and receipts. This show marked another step towards the transformation of it from a purely agricultural event into something appealing to a wider spectatorate. In addition to the traditional classes, the programme included events for donkeys, a driving class and clay pigeon shooting.

A 999 call to the effect that the timber yard of Messrs Ltd at Reading Road, Henley, was on fire resulted in two fire engines with full crews going there at about 10.45pm on Sunday. The police were also alerted but no fire was discovered and subsequent investigation revealed that the call was a hoax.

The death occurred on September 4 of Edith Hill, who had lived all her life in Stonor. Miss Hill, who was 82, loved birds and animals and her first and last thought each day was to feed the birds. She was regarded as a good friend to all in the village. The funeral took place on Thursday last week and the flowers sent was proof of the affection in which she was held. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33