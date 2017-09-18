Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

ORGANISERS of a rave have lost their appeal to stage the massive open air party at Ipsden for 10,000 youngsters next month. Magistrates at Henley ruled against the event after residents told the court about their fears of noise and traffic congestion. Eric Xuereb, for South Oxfordshire Dictrict Council, said: “It is clear that local feeling is strongly against this rave party.”

Henley town centre’s popular meeting place for old folk has been saved by the town council. Last week, at the Henley Day Centre’s 21st birthday party, it was announced that the building had been bought for £120,000 from the trustees of the Henley Educational Trust. It means the end of a long fight by the council to gain control of the centre in Greys Road car park and secure its future for the centre’s hundreds of members.

A Henley businesswoman has become the victim of her own success. Despite the recession, the commercial insurance broking company Ann Manning is ripe for expansion. She needs to take on four more staff immediately but until she can find a tenant to take on the remaining five-year lease for the first-floor premises in Reading Road, she will reluctantly continue to turn potential clients away.