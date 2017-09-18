Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

HOBBS of Henley’s historic boatyard buildings could become a bar and restaurant. The boat hire company wants to turn the 135-year-old buildings into an “upmarket dining establishment” after bad weather and dangerous river conditions dented profits this summer. The restaurant and bar would take up about 25 per cent of the buildings, with the company’s offices and boat repair area remaining as they are.

A woman has called on people in Henley to stage a sitdown protest on the town’s bridge if that’s what it takes to get Oxfordshire County Council to listen to their views on the proposed traffic scheme. “Enough is enough,” said Shiuli Davis, of Station Road. “We need action now. Maybe we can organise a sitdown protest and enjoy a couple of hours’ respite from the traffic.”

Pub bosses have given a thumbs-up to the smoking ban that has been in force for more than two months. Far from putting people off, they say that it has been good for business and brought in new customers since July 1 when the ban took effect. But there is still the odd customer who does smoke and feels hard done by.