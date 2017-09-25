Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

A-BOARDS on pavements are a dangerous, unsightly menace that should only be used when absolutely necessary, say Henley councillors. Members of the town council’s town management committee said it was vital that the number of boards was kept under control. “If you live in a place like Friday Street, there are so many you may not be able to get out of your front door,” said Councillor Bill Gibson.

The Chiltern Valley Winery and Brewery at Old Luxters Farm has been put on the market after 25 years. Nestled in beech woodland on the slopes of the Hambleden Valley and surrounded by vines, the successful bsuiness is owned by David Ealand. He describes the 3.4-acre luxury property, which includes a five-bedroom house with pool, sauna and jacuzzi, as a “gold mine” for any potential investor. It has a guide price of £4 million.

Henley may be getting a music studio, new café, performing space, outdoor adventure area with a climbing wall and a new skateboard facility. The plans also include a workshop where youngsters could learn car mechanic or building trade skills.