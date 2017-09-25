Monday, 25 September 2017

Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

JOBS have been lost at Henley engineering company George Stow. The 24 redundancies affecting young apprentices and staff at the Reading Road factory were announced on Friday. Among those affected were about half a dozen who were beyond retirement age. The firm, which has reduced its Henley workforce by about half, told staff that the recession and falling orders were to blame.

Traders and residents are furious about plans to install a pelican crossing in Reading Road, Henley. The first that they knew of the crossing, to be sited near the junction with Station Road, was on Tuesday when directives from Oxfordshire County Council were fixed to lampposts and yellow lines were marked out on the pavement in front of and opposite the Wheatsheaf pub. The opponents say it will be dangerous, will affect nearby businesses and would be better positioned further along Reading Road.

Traffic congestion caused by drivers leaving the Henley Show on Saturday will not happen again, vowed the organisers this week. Changes to the exits from the Mill End showground and the closure of Dairy Lane meant a build-up of traffic along the narrow road to Hambleden with some drivers being stuck for up to two hours.

