Monday, 25 September 2017

Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

THE garden fete at Henley War Memorial on Saturday attracted a record attendance. The stalls were well-laden and the staff and team of helpers were kept very busy. The team garden was a popular spot and much reminiscing took place between former patients over a very welcome cup of tea. The staff would like to thank all friends who, by personal aid or contributions, helped to make the fete such a success. The sum raised was £220.

Michael King, captain of the English boys’ golf team, started work for the Henley insurance brokers Marshall, Paxman & Watson on Monday as a junior representative. Michael, of Derby Road, Caversham, plays off scratch and has applied to join Henley Golf Club, it being hoped that he and the club’s professional Derek Craik will provide formidable opposition at next season’s pro/amateur tournaments.

Teenager Michael Hillyard, of Mount View, Henley, won the weekly heat in a mime-a-disc contest while staying at Pontin’s Plemont Bay holiday village on Jersey. He now qualifies for the all-season finals with a top prize of 100 guineas. Michael, 14, mimed to Scott Mackenzie’s San Francisco.

