Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

MR J C Glover, headmaster of the Henley National Schools, has kindly undertaken the superintendence of the collection of blackberries under the government scheme for the district of Henley and the gathering of the fruit has commenced with success. Some 14 schools are in the district covered by Mr Glover and although only about two hours of picking was possible on Monday afternoon on account of the weather, the total weight of fruit amounted to about 16cwt.

At the Rectory Lawn on Sunday afternoon, the Missionary play The King’s Own was performed by the Hambleden Sunday School children. The play had previously been performed in the parish room, when bad weather interfered with the fixture. On Sunday, however, the weather was good and there was a nice gathering to watch the performance amid beautiful surroundings. A collection on behalf of the Lebombo Mission realised £2 12s.

On Sunday in Watlington volunteers practised firing ball ammunition on their range at Pages Bottom. This week Sgt Radburn instructed musketry on Tuesday and Wednesday while Sgt L Field will commence a class for Hotchkiss gun training.

