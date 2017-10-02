Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

IT’S now official — Boris Johnson has been chosen as the Conservative candidate to challenge Ken Livingstone to be the next Mayor of London. In a vote open to all Londoners, Henley’s MP won a massive 78.23 per cent of the votes with 15,661 of the 20,019 turnout. Mr Johnson, who has been Henley’s MP for six years, has promised to tackle crime, address London’s housing crises and encourage more cycling.

Henley has failed in its bid to win the national title in the Britain in Bloom contest. It was awarded the silver award after the Rutland town of Oakham came out on top in the town category. But judge Martyn Hird said: “We saw splendid floral displays throughout the town, complementing the beautiful location and buildings alongside the River Thames.”

Some 2,600 extra seats are to be made available every day for Henley’s long-suffering commuters. The details will not be announced officially until the new national rail timetable comes into effect next month. But while First Great Western were keeping quiet about the new services, Henley MP Boris Johnson told the Standard this week he had been given the news during discussions with rail chiefs.